Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77

Associated Press by Associated Press

AP FILE FILE - San Diego Chargers head coach Marty Schottenheimer answers a question at a news conference in San Diego, in this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2007, file photo. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football but regularly fell short in the playoffs, has died. He was 77.

Family friend Bob Moore says Schottenheimer died late Monday night at a hospice in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.

He was moved to a hospice on Jan. 30.

Schottenheimer was the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history. He went 200-126-1 in 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers.

His success was rooted in “Martyball,” a conservative approach that featured a strong running game and tough defense

