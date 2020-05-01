Marty Krueger

MADISON-Marty Krueger, age 63, passed away unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack, on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home in Madison, Wis.

His was a life blessed with many joys – a loving family, treasured friends and enjoyment of his work and all-things UW Badgers. Marty was born on Jan. 27, 1957, in Algoma, Wis., to Leon and June (Lardinois) Krueger.

Marty graduated from UW-Oshkosh in May 1979 with a BBA in Accounting and began his long and successful finance/business leadership career at Clifton Gunderson in Oshkosh where he met his life-long companion, Mary Hartwig Krueger.

Marty’s career took him to Madison, Wis. where he was affiliated with Norland for over eleven years. A brief job change led him to Miami, Fla., but he was lured back to Madison and his numerous friends and beloved Badgers. He joined The Pyle Group and served in various management and advisory capacities for a number of The Pyle Group companies; ultimately becoming the President of The Pyle Group, a role he held until his death.

Marty and Mary were married Oct. 28, 1989, in Madison, Wis. Their shared love of UW Football, Basketball and Volleyball brought them significant joy, created long-term friendships and took them on multiple domestic and international trips in support of their much-loved teams. Because of his dedicated support of UW athletics, Marty was currently serving on the UW Fan Advisory Board.

His friendship with Greg and Michelle Gard led to Marty’s active involvement on the Board of Garding Against Cancer where he devoted his time and expertise to raise funds to support efforts toward cancer research and funding.

Marty is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Mary; his cherished dog, Nigel; his mother, June Long of Appleton; his sister, Connie (Craig) Curtin of Naperville, Ill.; his sister-in-law, Linda (Marty) Nackers of Shawano, Wis., and his sisters-in-law, Judy (Al) Feldkamp of Fifield, Wis. and Ann (Mike) Kulbacki of Eau Claire, Wis. Marty was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Krueger; his in-laws, Robert and Virginia Hartwig; and brother-in-law, Bill Hartwig.

A private family service will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Marty was a kind and gentle presence who fully valued family and friendships. A quiet and unassuming person, it was easy to see his very thoughtful appreciation of people and things he cherished. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marty’s name may be made to Garding Against Cancer at https://www.gardingagainstcancer.org/ Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

If anyone would like to watch the service that was held for Marty, the YouTube link is below:

