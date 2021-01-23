Martha S Fayen

MADISON, Wis./BOZEMAN, Mont./NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Martha Smith Fayen, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. She was born on Sept. 21, 1930, at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., to Isabel and Junius P. Smith.

Martha was born into a military family, with her father working as a U.S. Army doctor and her mother as a nurse, they were always on the move. In fact, her childhood was marked by more than 40 moves by the time she was 20. She later became older sister to two younger brothers, Roger Smith and David Smith, a role that she embraced with grace, warmth, and kindness.

Upon graduation from high school, Martha spent time in Japan before continuing with her undergraduate education, earning a bachelor’s degree in History from Connecticut College.

In 1960, Martha married George Siemers Fayen, Jr., an Assistant Professor of English at Yale University, in Poultney, Vt. They settled in New Haven, Conn., where they had two daughters, Hilary Hawthorne Fayen and Alexandra Scott Fayen. She and George divorced several years later. Martha proceeded to raise two strong independent women, supporting them always in their passions and endeavors, including the world of horses, gymnastics, music lessons, and instilling in them a deep love of travel and adventure. She was quoted as saying “What I do at work is my job, my children are my career.”

Martha was surrounded by a special group of friends at all times: her books. “My books are my friends,” she would always say. Wherever she moved, her books came too. Her home was always filled with multiple bookshelves that housed her vast library. She was an avid reader of historical fiction and non-fiction, with a particular focus and love of European history, most notably British royal history and the Italian Renaissance. She loved British mystery writers, particularly Dick Francis and Agatha Christie, along with Tolkein and C.S. Lewis.

Lastly, Martha also had a deep love for classical music and opera. She spent most of her career as an Executive Assistant to the Director of the Yale School of Music. Naturally, she got to know many of the music students and faculty and made every effort to attend their concerts and recitals. One close friend described how the two of them would attend student rehearsals of the Yale Opera program, especially when opera stars like Renata Scotto and Carlo Bergonzi were invited as guest instructors to give Yale’s up-and-coming opera singers performance feedback. Martha also enjoyed having close friends over to enjoy a glass of wine and talk about books, long before book clubs ever became fashionable.

In 1998, Martha moved from New Haven, Conn., to Bozeman, Mont., to be near old family friends and enjoy a change of scenery. She moved to Madison, Wis., in 2014 to be near daughter, Alexandra, who became her consummate and amazing caretaker and advocate as she moved into her twilight years. Martha slipped away peacefully, surrounded by her books and knowing that she was loved and cherished by her family. She will be sent on her final journey accompanied by a few of her favorite authors with reading glasses in hand.

She is survived by her daughters, Hilary Fayen Higgins and Alexandra Scott Fayen; and her brothers, Roger and David Smith. She also leaves behind three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Martha will be remembered with warmth and fondness; and a final image of her sitting in her favorite recliner with a good book on her lap, wine in hand, listening to classical music or opera. That was her happy place. We hope she is there now.

No services will be held, her ashes will be scattered at Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock, Vt. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com .

