Martha Hartman

Site staff by Site staff

Martha Hartman, age 94, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at The Cottages in Madison.

She was born on July 4, 1926, in Holstein, Iowa, the daughter of James and Carrie (Hansen) Leinbaugh. Martha always joked the national holiday was in her honor.

After high school, Martha worked as a bookkeeper in Iowa, Nebraska, California and Arizona. She moved to Mount Horeb, Wis., to be near her son and his family. Martha was an active member of the Evangelical Lutheran church and the Senior Center in Mount Horeb.

Martha was preceded in death by her children, Patricia and Greg; parents; and her four brothers, Wyman, Jack, Lyle and Larry. She is survived by granddaughters, Hanna and Hallie Hartwood and their mother, Kari Underwood; great grandchildren, Thomas Wipperfurth and Harper Hartwood; and many nieces and nephews.

A virtual memorial service will be held online at https://www.facebook.com/elcmthoreb/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSzVd09yAjw-Q0JwHOLdHmg at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, with the Rev. John Twiton presiding. The memorial service will be recorded and can be viewed following either link above after the service to watch at your convenience. A private burial will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Mount Horeb Senior Center.

Martha was well cared for by The Cottages of Madison, Heartland Hospice of Madison, Heartland Country Village nursing home in Black Earth, Lincoln Court Senior Apartments in Mount Horeb and Care Wisconsin Managed Care.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.