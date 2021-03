Martha E. Bendig

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Martha E. Bendig, 79, of Whitewater, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville.

Martha was born on November 14, 1941 in Madison, daughter of the late William and Norma (Shober) Dempsey. She married William C. Bendig on September 7, 1963 in Fort Atkinson.

Martha was a dedicated wife and mother. She was a devoted Christian who was passionate about her faith and the Bible.

Martha is survived by her husband, William of Whitewater; children, Christine (fiancé, Jeff Smrecek) Schroeder, Connie (Charles) Nelson and James (fiancé, Dana George) Bendig all of Milton; grandchildren, Samantha (Jason) Cliffgard, Carli Schroeder and Christopher and Brady Nelson; great grandchildren, Jackson and Peyton Cliffgard and Owen Box; and brothers, James (Eileen) Dempsey and Harry Dempsey.

