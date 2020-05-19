Marshfield police release photos of theft suspect

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Marshfield police have released photos of a man they say stole more than $1,700 worth of items.

The photos were posted on the Marshfield Police Department’s Facebook page. The post indicated the thefts happened on April 29 and May 13.

A $150 reward is being offered for information leading to a positive identification, the post said.

Officers said this is the same person they showed earlier in the month with a mask covering his face.

People are asked to message the Marshfield Police Department’s Facebook page or use the Crimestoppers P3 app.