Marshfield police release photos of theft suspect
MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Marshfield police have released photos of a man they say stole more than $1,700 worth of items.
The photos were posted on the Marshfield Police Department’s Facebook page. The post indicated the thefts happened on April 29 and May 13.
A $150 reward is being offered for information leading to a positive identification, the post said.
Officers said this is the same person they showed earlier in the month with a mask covering his face.
People are asked to message the Marshfield Police Department’s Facebook page or use the Crimestoppers P3 app.
