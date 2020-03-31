Marshfield man arrested for eighth offense operating while intoxicated

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

DEFOREST, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested John Brock, 46, from Marshfield on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, eighth offense.

A release said the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint on a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo that didn’t stay in a lane. A trooper found the vehicle and made a traffic stop.

The driver completed a standard field sobriety test and was placed under arrest.

