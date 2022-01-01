Marshall Volunteer Fire Dept. captain dies, remembered for his kindness
MARSHALL, Wis. – The Marshall Volunteer Fire Department is grieving Friday, following the loss of a captain.
Captain Marcos Dominguez died Thursday, the department announced.
Dominguez served as the department’s Public Education Officer.
In a Facebook post, the department remembered Dominguez for his passion, selflessness, and kindness.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.