Marshall to parade Easter Bunny around town on back of fire truck

MARSHALL, Wis. — The Marshall fire and police departments are reassuring families that the Easter Bunny is still visiting this year.

In a Facebook post, the Marshall Police Department said the Easter Bunny will be riding around town on the back of a fire truck starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Officials are asking residents to stay on their front porches or sidewalks to make sure they are following social distancing recommendations.

The parade route will start and end at the fire station with trips down a variety of Marshall residential roadways.

