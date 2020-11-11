Marshall Public School District to close early learning center until December

MARSHALL, Wis. — The Marshall Public School District will temporarily close its early learning center due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

Starting Wednesday, the district will move back to all-virtual learning at all schools. The change will remain in place through at least Dec. 1.

The district will also discontinue in-person special education.

Marshall said 20 staff members were affected. Three were identified as being symptomatic or probable cases, while the other 17 were considered close contacts.

