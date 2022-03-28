Marshall Police officer injured while chasing suspect

by Kyle Jones

MARSHALL, Wis. — A Marshall Police officer was injured while chasing a suspect last week, officials said.

Police were sent to Converse park at around 1:40 p.m. on March 23 for a report of two people engaging in drug activity. Officers at the scene reportedly saw one person carrying a large duffel bag and could smell marijuana.

The two suspects allegedly tried to walk away from officers. The suspect with the bag eventually stopped and was arrested, but the second suspect allegedly ran from the scene. An officer ran after the suspect, eventually running to Hubbell Street.

While on Hubbell Street, the officer got close enough to the suspect to reach out and grab his jacket. While doing so, the officer lost his footing on wet pavement and fell. He suffered soft tissue injuries to his knee and hand, and his body camera was damaged. The suspect ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Police allegedly found over 10 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a 22-caliber semi-automatic rifle with 113 rounds inside the duffel bag.

The suspect who was holding the bag faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect who ran from the scene was eventually found at a house in the 500 block of Hubbell Street. He faces charges of resisting/obstructing.

