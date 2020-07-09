Marshall police looking for missing 27-year-old man

Gibriel Senghore

MARSHALL, Wis. — The Marshall Police Department is asking for help as they search for a missing 27-year-old man.

Gibriel Senghore was last seen on June 29 in the 700 block of West Main Street in the Village of Marshall. He was reported missing the next day, officials said.

Marshall police say he had a bike and was wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he has gone missing in the past when he becomes confused about how to get home.

Police have had a number of tips, and have worked with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office but haven’t been able to find him.

If you have any information about where Senghore may be, please call Marshall police at 608-655-35633 or the Dane County non-emergency line at 608-255-2345.

