Marshall man cited on suspicion of driving 117 mph on county highway

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

freeimages.com

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Officials said a Dane County deputy pulled over a driver who was going 117 mph in a 55 mph zone Friday morning.

The news release said James Clark, 32, of Marshall, was stopped on County Highway TT near Pierceville Road in the town of Sun Prairie at about 11 a.m.

Clark was cited for speeding and operating while suspended.

The release said the speeding citation carries a fine of $515.50, six points and a mandatory 15-day license suspension.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.