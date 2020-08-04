Marsha Steinfeld

Site staff by Site staff

Marsha Steinfeld, AKA “Mush”, 68 of Fort Atkinson, passed away July 31, 2020 at Fort Atkinson Health Care.

Marsha was born in Heidelberg, Germany to Martin and Janina Steinfeld.

After years in Chicago, Il, and Miami, Florida, Marsha returned to Wisconsin. Marsha was especially fond of her employment with Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital having made many friends throughout the years.

She is survived by brother-in-law and sister, Anthony and Laura Honorè of Jefferson, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends throughout the world.

Marsha’s fondest time was with her family; being an aunt and great aunt gave her the greatest joy. For those of you who knew Marsha, she left a memorable impression as an advocate for justice, her kindness to animals, and her quick wit with a hint of mischief. To quote Maya Angelou whom she admired: “I’ve learned that I still have a lot to learn. I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel”. That is Marsha!

Special thanks and with great appreciation to the health care professionals of Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, Fort Atkinson Health Care Center and Rainbow Hospice for the support, expert care, untiring patience in the care of our dear Marsha. She is greatly missed.

Private services to be held.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com