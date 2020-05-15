Marsha R Hauge

Marsha Rose Hauge passed away on Saturday May 9th, 2020 at the UW Hospital in Madison due to complications from cancer.

She was born on December 20th, 1950 In International Falls, MN to Lloyd and Leila Skaro (Bakke). She grew up in McFarland and graduated from McFarland High School in 1969. She married Lloyd (Butch) Hauge April 4th, 1970 and had 4 children. Marsha loved to go camping. She loved reading books and baking treats.

She is survived by her husband, Butch Hauge. Children, Danelle (Eric) Stubbs, Paul (Jessica) Hauge, Ryan (Boryana) Hauge, and Kelsey (Dean) Deja. Grandchildren Spencer, Kara, Abigail, Nikola, and Riley. Step Mother LuAnn Skaro. Siblings Larry Skaro, Bruce (Donna) Skaro, Kevin (Susanne) Kufahl, and Kim (Joe) Garber. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and great friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Leila Skaro, and her grandparents, William and Peggy Skaro.

Marsha was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by many.

A private burial will be held for immediate family at the Mauston cemetery.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.”