FITCHBURG – Marsha Ellen Freeman, age 65, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at University Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1957, in Fayetteville, Ark., the daughter of Ivan and Barbara (Bowling) Bromley.

Marsha graduated from Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville. She married Aubrey Freeman on Oct. 3, 1975, in Fayetteville. She worked as a bank manager for Wells Fargo in Houghton, Mich., retiring in 2012. Prior to joining the bank, she was a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Marsha was a talented quilter and a people pleaser. Everyone loved her.

Marsha is survived by her husband, Aubrey; two sons, Peter (Kim) Freeman and Aubrey (Katie) Freeman III; five grandchildren, Megan Holzmann, Aly Freeman, Kyle Freeman, Sophie Pitney and Aubrey Graydon John Freeman IV; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Briebe; mother, Barbara; and step-mother, Thelma Bromley.

She was preceded in death by father, Ivan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilda’s Club of Madison.

