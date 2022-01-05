Marquette University pushes back spring semester start date, requiring students to get booster COVID-19 vaccines
MILWAUKEE — Marquette University is pushing back the start of its spring semester as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the university announced Wednesday evening.
Classes are now set to resume for undergraduates, graduates and law school students on January 24, with residence hall move-in set for January 22 and 23. Most classes had been set to start on January 18.
Students will be required to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine and upload proof of doing so by February 1 or based on eligibility, the university said. Faculty and staff members are “strongly recommended” to get a booster dose.
Those who don’t will be subject to testing protocols.
Edgewood College in Madison announced a similar return delay on Wednesday.
