Marquette University pushes back spring semester start date, requiring students to get booster COVID-19 vaccines

by Logan Reigstad

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University is pushing back the start of its spring semester as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the university announced Wednesday evening.

Classes are now set to resume for undergraduates, graduates and law school students on January 24, with residence hall move-in set for January 22 and 23. Most classes had been set to start on January 18.

COVID-19 Update: Marquette is delaying the start of undergraduate, Graduate School and Law School classes to Jan. 24, requiring COVID-19 booster shots for students, and other important updates on spring semester COVID-19 protocolshttps://t.co/5lHEu4wK1d — Time To Rise (@MarquetteU) January 5, 2022

Students will be required to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine and upload proof of doing so by February 1 or based on eligibility, the university said. Faculty and staff members are “strongly recommended” to get a booster dose.

Those who don’t will be subject to testing protocols.

Edgewood College in Madison announced a similar return delay on Wednesday.

