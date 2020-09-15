Marquette University orders students in residence hall to quarantine for 2 weeks
MILWAUKEE — Marquette University in Milwaukee has now ordered students in one of its dorms to quarantine for the next 14 days, according to WTMJ-TV.
Effective at 10 p.m. Monday, all students in Schroeder Hall must quarantine.
The announcement comes after the university confirmed a “cluster” of COVID-19 cases among residents.
