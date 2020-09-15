Marquette University orders students in residence hall to quarantine for 2 weeks

Site staff by Site staff

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University in Milwaukee has now ordered students in one of its dorms to quarantine for the next 14 days, according to WTMJ-TV.

Effective at 10 p.m. Monday, all students in Schroeder Hall must quarantine.

The announcement comes after the university confirmed a “cluster” of COVID-19 cases among residents.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.