Marquette Neighborhood Association hosts ‘Imaginary Worlds’ front yard sculpture contest

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Credit: WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — The Marquette Neighborhood Association hosted a sculpture contest Saturday for the public to enjoy.

According to their website, nearly 20 works of art works was displayed in the neighborhood that extend from East Washington Avenue between South Blair Street and Division Street.

Officials said winners from the exhibition will be announced via Facebook Live on the MNA’s Facebook page.

The exhibition will continue to be on display for public viewing until 8 p.m. Saturday night.

For more information on the sculpture contest, visit Marquette Neighborhood Association’s website.

