MIDDLETON – Marques Eugene Smith, age 26, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, Oct 22, 2020 at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Nov. 13, 1993, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Rick Smith and Tammy Atkins.

Marques graduated from Lafollette High School in 2012. He loved music, movies and rollerskating. Marques had a great sense of humor and enjoyed recording everyday life events. You would often see him practicing sign language. Most of all, Marques cherished his family and little sisters.

Marques is survived by his father, Rick Smith; step-mother, Amy Marie Wells; three sisters, Ajanae Smith, Lillian Smith and Rickenya (Tony) Sisk; two brothers, Nicholas Smith and Brandon Taylor; grandmother, Mary (Steve) Atkins; and step-sisters, Arianna Lackey and Tatyanna Lackey. He was preceded in death by mother, Tammy Atkins.

A special thank you to UW Hospital Transplant Department for all of their wonderful care and compassion. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

