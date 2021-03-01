Marlys Norene Zajicek

Site staff by Site staff

Marlys Norene (Fosnow) Zajicek died February 25, 2021, at age 89.

She was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, an only child to Edith (Grim) Fosnow, a telephone operator, and Joseph Fosnow, a farm hand. The family lived in Five Points in Grant County until she was 7 at which time her parents bought a farm in Orion Township. They farmed until her mother’s death when Marlys was 13. Her dad then sold the farm and the two of them went to live with her Uncle Wesley’s family in Waterloo, Iowa for the next year. When she was 14, her father married Hilda Hanson Bailey and they moved to Sextonville, WI. Marlys graduated from Ithaca High School in 1949. She was then employed as a bookkeeper for a Richland Center Cooperative until her marriage to Paul Zajicek in 1951. They made their home in Belmont, WI for the next 4 years, during which time their son Anthony and daughter Judy were born. Their third child Richard was born in Madison in 1959.

Marlys was a devoted wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, friend and gardener. Her marriage included a baptism into the Catholic Faith, the start of a life-long devotion and active service in the 5 different congregations she and Paul joined over their 66 years of marriage. Each congregation coincided with a move: from Belmont to Madison in 1958, within Madison in 1963, from Madison to Avoca, WI in 1979, and to Iowa City, IA in 2010. Marlys and Paul shared their strong faith and in retirement traveled to distant lands visiting sights where the Blessed Mother Mary has appeared and shared her messages.

Marlys was always a good neighbor, lending a hand, giving care, and escorting those who couldn’t drive to necessary destinations. She looked after her stepmother from the time her father died until her stepmother’s death 22 years later. She worked the polling place for elections. In Madison, she enjoyed the neighborhood ladies’ monthly card club. When her children were small she made clothes and knitted mittens, volunteered for school playground and lunchroom duty and made Christmas gifts for the teachers. She was very thrifty and frugal, finding things the family needed second hand. She enjoyed foraging for and cooking wild edibles. She planted a successful vegetable garden every year until she was 70 and made the best dill and beet pickles. She always planted flowers in her front yard to make her home a beautiful place. In her years on Avoca Lake, she and Paul kept involved with the community in many ways. They thoroughly enjoyed their lake side view, their own personal paradise, bird watching and feeding, boating on, or floating in the lake, sitting on, or fishing from the pier, often enjoying the inclusion of family. The health challenges that Paul and Marlys faced made the move to Iowa necessary but heartbreaking. They found a new family of friends at Walden Place Retirement Community and enjoyed being near and with their daughter and her family.

Marlys was mild mannered, polite, very quiet, humble, and the best of listeners, never cutting in or breaching the subject. She didn’t start or encourage arguments. She didn’t talk politics and never expressed disagreement with those who did. She wasn’t one to express anger but did have to be firm with her husband once dementia affected his judgement. She made hard but wise decisions.

In the last 5 months during many physical struggles, she showed amazing strength and bravery as well as acceptance without complaint or self-pity, just keeping on ‘keeping on’ as best she could in her quiet trusting way despite fear or sadness at times.

She is, and will always be, deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, stepbrother Boyd Bailey, son Anthony, husband Paul, daughter-in-law Kathy Zajicek, nephew Joseph Schmitz, brothers-in-law Galen and James Zajicek, sisters-in-law Wynema Schmitz, Renora Bremmer, and Eileen Angle, step-niece Maureen Bailey, and special niece and goddaughter Margaret Paulus.

She is survived by her daughter Judy and husband Mark Madsen, son Richard Zajicek, daughter-in-law Beth Zajicek, grandchildren Amanda (Zajicek) Volz and husband Daniel Volz, Steven Zajicek and wife Christina (Verrett) Zajicek, Thomas Madsen and Heidi Madsen, great grandchildren Paul and Diana Zajicek, sisters-in-law Marie Zajicek and Penny Zajicek, 19 nieces and nephews, a step-niece and nephew and many cousins.

A private family mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Avoca.

A public burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM.

A video of the funeral mass will be available at the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service website on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.