Marlys L. Mittelstadt

MONONA-Marlys L. Mittelstadt passed on to the other side peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. She was 88 years old. She was born in Eau Claire, Wis. She was the daughter of Wallace L. and Mabel Rudd.

Marlys was an active child that took to music and excelled in all her studies at a very early age. Because there was no kindergarten in rural Eau Claire at the time, her Mother put her into the first grade at the age of five in a one room schoolhouse and bought books for her to study at home. Marlys played the piano with her Father who played the fiddle. They both played by ear at first. By the age of six, Marlys was playing the piano quite well and it was then that Grandma Rudd decided that she should take music lessons for 75 cents a lesson from Mrs. Thompson in her home in Eau Claire.

Marlys caught on so quickly that she was asked to occasionally play for the choir at Olivet Methodist Church. Then they needed a substitute organist so Marlys volunteered and learned to play the organ. By the age of 13, Marlys was playing the organ at her church! Marlys played the flute in all bands during her formative years in grade school, high school, and college. They won many band contests. She graduated as Valedictorian from Eau Claire High School in 1948 at the age of 16. This is where she met the Love of her Life and Husband to be, Russell J. Mittelstadt. He was a dashing handsome young man! With many aspirations. Russell was the Salutatorian in the same graduating high school class.

Her first year of college was at North Central College in Naperville, Ill. Then she transferred to the University of Wisconsin in Madison her sophomore year, studying music. She studied more and more piano and more organ at the UW giving many recitals to get her degree. The Bandmaster at the UW liked Marlys so much because she could play the Star-Spangled Banner on the piano and flute in any key, at any time, upon request. She was that good! Marlys was also a mezzo soprano.

She graduated from UW Madison Suma Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in in Music in 1952. She went on to obtain her Master’s Degree in Music in 1953. Then she married the handsome Russell J. Mittelstadt, who was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1953. They moved to Fort Lewis, Wash. Marlys played for Church Services and Officers Club gatherings at all of the Army bases where they were stationed.

After five years active duty out West and in Germany, Marlys and Russell returned to Madison in 1958 with young children. Marlys took the organist position at United Christian Brotherhood and then Central Lutheran in downtown Madison. Russell attended University of Wisconsin Law School and remained in the Army Reserves for the next 35 years retiring as a Colonel. Marlys became a member of ROAL (Reserve Offices Ladies) for Life.

They lived in Monona raising three children, Mary, Marcus, and Miles. Glorious childhood days back then! Always music in the house. Always Love.

Marlys moved with Central Lutheran Church to the East side where they took up temporary Church services in a house. They were looking for a new name and new Church building. Marlys submitted her new Church name into the suggestion box, to be named Messiah Lutheran. Which is what the Church is named today on Cottage Grove Rd. In 1961, Marlys was solicited by Pastor Ace Schumacher of St. John’s Lutheran Church “to come and play a beautiful new pipe organ!”

So she did! She became the organist and choir director there at the age of 29. She oversaw the installation of the brand new 30 Rank Casavant Pipe Organ which translates into 1500 pipes, three keyboards, and one on the floor for foot pedaling. All limbs moving at once! She served as organist for St. John’s Lutheran Church for 50 years until 2011 when they forced her out. She never retired, she never resigned.

Marlys was a classical church musician who played all the Old Masters on her beloved Casavant pipe organ. She loved to practice and hone her ever evolving skills. She would not play “Here Comes the Bride” for weddings. We had season tickets to the Overture Organ Concert Series which she thoroughly enjoyed over the years. She played a concert for her 50th Anniversary at St. John’s before she left. She was a member of SAI Musical Fraternity since college and AGO for many years. Some of her favorite pieces are Bach’s Toccata & Fugue in D Minor, Widor’s “Toccata from Symphonie V”, “On the Wings of Eagles” (hymn) , “The River”, “Night & Day” by Cole Porter, “Rustle of Spring” by Sinding which I never saw her play with a score.

Marlys is preceded in death by her husband, Russell; and sons, Marcus and Miles. She is survived by her daughter, Mary K.; two grandsons, Kurt and Kraig; and many nieces, and nephews. These have been some hard years for Marlys. For us. Please Pray for my Beloved Mother. She is in Heaven with her Love, Russell and the Holy Father and Jesus Christ whom she loved so much with all her heart and all her soul, celebrating him forever with her beautiful music.

Psalm 118 Verse 24: “This is the day that the Lord hath made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it!” Psalm 100 “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord for he is good and his mercy endureth forever.” This is how my Mother said it.

A private funeral service will be held with the Rev. Mike Brown presiding. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. A visitation will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, only 10 people are allowed into the church at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required.

Thank you to the SAI Ladies, Mom’s best friend, Joyce, her Bible Study Group Ladies, 11th Floor at Meriter Hospital. Dr. Glinberg, Dr. Hardy, Dr. Boushea, Dr. Hinderaker, my Mom’s lead nurse Lisa Larson RN CC, Home Instead, Oakwood Village Meadows staff and Kurt Schuhart, David Marx (nephew, pictures), neighbors, and friends.

Please direct any letters or cards to Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.