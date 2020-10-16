Marlyn Radel

Marlyn Frederick Radel, the definition of hard work!

Marlyn was born October 27, 1928 and passed away on October 13, 2020 two weeks shy of his 92nd birthday from complications of Covid-19. He was born the 6th child of 9 to LeRoy “Roy” Albert Radel and Stella Elizabeth (Jones) Radel. He was raised in Wilson Creek on the family farm that was homesteaded by his grandfather. He entered into the army in 1947 where he was stationed in Augusta, Georgia. In May of 1954, he married Elizabeth Marie (Clary) Radel and they raised their five children in Spring Green.

He started his career in carpentry with Clarence Scholl. After several years he joined the Carpenters Union 314 in Madison working for Statz and Harrop, Findorff and finally for Tri-North Builders where he worked for several decades retiring at the age of 66.

Marlyn loved to work, if he wasn’t 10 minutes early, he was late. After a full day’s work in Madison, he would come home, eat supper and out the door he went to do odds jobs around the area as well as working every Saturday and Sunday except during deer season. His greatest accomplishment was remodeling his house into a home that he loved. After retiring from the union he continued to work full-time around the area and enjoyed helping his son Ron with his projects every opportunity he could as well as every home his children and grandchildren owned. He was honored and excited to be able to help his grandson Bryan with his business. If you knew Marlyn, he was happiest when he was working or talking about a project. His talents can be seen all over the area. If he didn’t work on your house, he worked on your neighbors.

If Marlyn wasn’t working, you would see him out walking around the town or riding his bike. He walked with purpose. He loved feeding the birds, squirrels and bunnies in his yard and tending to his garden. His grandchildren and great grandchildren brought out the best in him. They could always count on him to make everyone, including himself, laugh until we all cried. Christmas will never be the same without his laughter.

Marlyn is survived by his wife of 66 years, his children, Ronald (Peg) Radel of Spring Green, Baxter (Connie) Radel of Spring Green, Todd (Paula) Radel of Bozeman, Montana, Pam (Steve) Marti of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania and Heidi Radel of Richland Center. His grandchildren Jeremiah (Dana Olkkonen) Radel of Los Angeles, California, Chelsey (Jay) Wetzel of Indianapolis, Indiana, Dan (Nikki) Marti of Westfield, Indiana, Alexandra Radel of Madison, Bryan (Kayla) Radel of Plain, Carrie (Michael) Meekma of Middleton, Wren (Michael) Garverick of Bozeman, Montana, Rachel (fiancé Clint Dums) Radel of Middleton, and two step grandchildren Jenna (Jeff) Anderson of Boise, Idaho and Jeremy (Amber Barnes) Lang of Bozeman, Montana. Great grandchildren Sylvia and Ruby Wetzel, Braelyn Meekma, Sophia Radel, Ira Garverick, Finley and Grayson Anderson and Hazel Lang. Sisters Elaine Schaefer of Bloomington, Illinois, Joyce Howard of Middleton, Loraine Feiner of Sun Prairie and Eloise (Bill) Nicholson of Wisconsin Rapids and sister-in-law Monica Radel of Spring Green. Along with many nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Roy and Stella Radel, brothers Lloyd and Duane Radel, sisters Juan Johnson and Avalyn Stark.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

