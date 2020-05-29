Marlyn Elaine Grinde

MOUNT HOREB – Marlyn Elaine Grinde passed into eternal life at the age of 96 on May 26, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born March 17, 1924, in Brigham Township, Iowa County, Wis. to Marvin and Edna Arneson where she grew up on a farm during the Great Depression and started honing her skills as a determined young woman with a zest for life who could accomplish just about anything she set her mind to.

She graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1942, and from Loebe’s Beauty Academy in 1943.

On May 12, 1946, she married Homer Brooks Hiser, who passed away on July 10, 1959.

In 1960, understanding the need to both provide support for her daughters and raise them under her watchful eye, she established the Lamplighter Gift Shop out of their home in Mount Horeb.

She later married Richard Grinde on August 17, 1963, who passed away on September 19, 2010.

Marlyn and Rick raised their six daughters on their 1900 homestead in the Township of Springdale, and family farming operations continue there to this day.

She had a love of faith, history, culture, and most of all family. She could incorporate these things and celebrate her talents with her involvement in many organizations and clubs including Busy Bells Homemakers, Malone Mother’s Club, Springdale 4-H, Immanuel Lutheran Church where she was the oldest living confirmed member, and current member of the Martha Circle. She was a Charter Member of Sons of Norway Vennelag 513 serving on the Board of Directors for 35 years. Marlyn was also a Charter member of the Mount Horeb Historical Society serving on its Board of Directors for 30 years and continued to serve as curator and volunteer until her passing. She served as a board member of the Hauge Log Church, Mount Horeb Centennial, and Springdale Township Centennial. She also served as the 1942 Mount Horeb High School class reunion planning member each year.

Marlyn truly loved life to the fullest right up to the very end of her incredible 96 years by being active in the community, celebrating events with family and friends, watching basketball as an active fan, and even polka dancing at the New Glarus Hotel celebrating her St. Pattie’s Day birthday!

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Edna Arneson; husbands, Homer and Richard; siblings, Dale, Donna Lou, James, Ramona, and Hilton; daughter, Dana; and other countless beloved family members and friends.

She is survived by five daughters, Cheri (Jim) Aanas of LaCrosse, Cindy (Jake) Jenson of Mount Horeb, Deb (John) Neal of Stoughton, Pixie Hiser of Madison, and Lisa Grinde (Glen Schult) of Mount Horeb. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church with burial at the Mount Horeb Union Cemetery.

A celebration of life will occur later when we can safely gather together.

Please consider a memorial to one of the following organizations passionate to Marlyn: Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mount Horeb Historical Society or Sons of Norway Vennalag 513.

