Marletta Rochelle “Etta” (Anderson) Hill

CAMBRIDGE – Marletta Rochelle “Etta” (Anderson) Hill, 82, of Cambridge, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones after a three-year battle with cancer.

Etta was born on July 9, 1938, in Madison, the eldest daughter of Jeanette (Rindahl) and George Anderson. She was a 1956 graduate of Cambridge High School and went on to marry the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Hill of Stoughton, on Dec. 14, 1957.

Etta and Bob first settled in Edgerton before moving to Cambridge in 1972 to build their dream home. Together they raised four children and loved watching their family grow. Etta was artistically talented and put her gift to use for more than 20 years as the owner of The Little Flower Shop in downtown Cambridge. Her grandchildren would often “accidentally” miss the school bus to help her make flower arrangements and deliveries for those in the community. After she retired, she spent her days crafting and making personalized aprons for everyone she knew. Etta was immensely proud of her family and always had a special jar of candy for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they visited.

Etta is survived by daughters, Wendy Brabender, Natalie (Mark) Howard and Peggy (Jacob) Klingbeil; son, Bill (Jan) Hill; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Sarah (John) Hering of Cambridge; brother, Albert (Patty) Anderson of Florence, Oregon; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and granddaughter, Jenny Wake.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare.

Services will be private.

