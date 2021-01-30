Marlene Hannah Jaskaniec

MADISON – On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, Marlene Jaskaniec, loving wife and devoted mother of three children, passed away at the age of 78.

Marlene was born, as an identical twin, on Dec. 26, 1942, in rural Janesville, Wis., to George and Irene (Finley) Schmidley. She was proud to have attended Willowdale, a one room school, later graduating from Janesville Craig High School. She then went on to earn a teaching degree from Edgewood College in Madison. On Aug. 6, 1966, she married the love of her life, Michael Jaskaniec. They raised one son, Andrew, and two daughters, Aimee and Angeline.

Marlene was the mom who could sew any dress or costume you wanted, lead a troop of kids camping, be fearless down a waterslide, dance in the school talent show and never miss cheering you on at a sports game. Marlene loved being active and belonged to several golf leagues, card clubs, enjoyed gardening, Badgers games, volunteer work and participating in many neighborhood and family activities. Whenever there was a need for a volunteer Marlene gladly filled the role, being especially fond of her work with Attic Angel and PEO. She enjoyed summering in Madison, Wis., and wintering in The Villages, Fla. Marlene was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Wisconsin, and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Florida.

Marlene was preceded in death by her father, George; mother, Irene; and brother, Michael. She is survived by her husband, Michael; three children, Andrew (Carrie), Aimee (Ben) and Angeline (Jamie); brother, Allen; twin sister, Mareta (Peter); sister, Delores; sister-in-law, Joan; and grandchildren, Bennett, Emma, Rylie, Griffin, Michael and William; many cousins; and nieces, and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Family and friends who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit Marlene’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a future date when it is safe for family and friends to gather.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent to Attic Angel Association, 640 Junction Road, Madison, WI 53717 or UW Carbone Cancer Center (uwhealth.org/donateuwccc). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

