Marlene G. Mahoney

MADISON – Marlene Gayle (Jacobson) Mahoney, age 87, of Madison, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, after a two-year battle with congestive heart failure.

Marlene was born on March 23, 1933, in Walcott, N.D., one of seven daughters of Henry and Olga (Helgeson) Jacobson. Marlene attended grade school in Sheldon and Enderlein, N.D., and high school in Enderlein. She attended junior college in Wahpeton, N.D., for secretarial service.

While working in Enderlein, she met Donald L. Mahoney and the two were married on April 7, 1955. Together they raised a family of five sons and one daughter, while living throughout the Midwest following Donald’s career at American Family Ins. Co. In 1973, Marlene and Donald returned to Madison, Wis., and after having raised her family, Marlene returned to working outside the home. She worked for Gimbels, Marshall Fields and Macy’s, where she met and kept lifelong friends.

Marlene’s greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the “worlds best” cook, baker and maker of a home that everyone wanted to be a part of.

Although being in a home surrounded by Irishman, Marlene let it be known that she was also very proud of her Norwegian heritage. She loved to make traditional dishes of lefse, krumkake, cookies and homemade breads and all that is “Uff Da.”

Marlene was a faithful member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church where she made many friends and practiced her strong faith in God.

Marlene is survived by her loving husband, Donald; sister, Betty Wadeson of Fargo, N.D.; daughter, Molly (Chuck) Poirier of Edgerton; sons, David (Kathy) of Madison, John of Waunakee, Noel of Madison and Jim of Aurora, Colo.; grandchildren, Nicole, Jack, Patrick, Sean, Samantha, Daniel, Maddie, Ryan and Clare; and great-grandchildren, Vivienne, Delaney and Baker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; son, Michael; sisters, Edris (Thomas) Hagen, Harriet (Orvin) Sanden, Frances (Rex) Bishop, Arlene (Gene) Strand and Doryce (Wayne) Wadeson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Marlene’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Saturday. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.

Marlene’s family would like to thank Marlene’s personal physician, Dr. Huang and the entire staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care of Marlene over the past two years and especially Laurel, Charlie, Lori and Dora who provided Marlene with loving care every day, and to Father Bart Timmerman for his spiritual care. Marlene lived life with honor, grace and dignity.

A mother’s love is love expressed,

In things of every day.

In lunches packed and laundry stacked,

In troubles kissed away.

In mittens found and cowlicks downed,

In always being handy.

In just baked sweets and extra treats,

Like ice cream cones and candy.

In laces tied and faces dried,

In praising grade school art,

In putting back together every dream that falls apart.

In all the things that demonstrate,

In one way or another,

That love is just another name,

For someone known as “Mother.”

To my children

Be not sorrowful that I am gone

And my earthly life is done.

Be not sad I passed away,

For in you, my children,

I live each day.

There is a little of me

in all of you,

In each new one I live anew.

So you see, I’ll never

be really gone

As long as there are

children to carry on.

I’ve had my share of love,

sorrow and strife,

I have lived a full

and fruitful life.

So do not mourn,

and do not weep.

For I have earned this peaceful

Sleep.

-Mother

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

