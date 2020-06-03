Marlene Cummings

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now notes the passing of a former Madison children’s TV host and one of the first minorities on local newscasts.

Marlene Cummings hosted her show on WISC-TV back in the 70’s, focusing on relationships, and later was named Secretary of the Department of Regulations and Licensing by Gov. Tommy Thompson.

In 2003, Cummings was named a recipient of the state Martin Luther King Heritage Awards.

She died in Chicago on Friday after battling Parkinson’s. Cummings was 84 years old.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.