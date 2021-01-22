Marlene Christa Cloud Stand

Marlene (Cloud) Stand, Ho Cat’i Wi – The Voice That Stands Out, age 47 of rural Lyndon Station, Wisconsin recently walked on at St. Mary’s hospital in Madison. With her loving husband, Alex by her side, whom she was united in marriage on the same day four years ago; Marlene no longer has to battle the complications of her post-Covid symptoms.

Marlene was born April 9, 1973 to Alvin and Gladys (Blackdeer) Cloud in Wisconsin Dells and began her journey on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Marlene was a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and the Medicine Lodge.

Marlene will be greeted by loved ones and anybody who knew Marlene, knew nothing was more important to her than her friends and family. Wiha (2nd daughter) spent her life taking care of and dedicating her life to others. Marlene’s parents meant the world to her, especially her dad. She loved children and children loved her too. She had a big heart for kids and was a foster mother for many years. Marlene’s humor and quick wit will be missed and we all have our stories of spontaneous adventures. She loved to be out enjoying life, no doubt she is enjoying this new adventure.

She also had a special place in her heart for the elders that she cooked for, every day with love. Marlene would often plan special events or outings with the elders too. In Marlene’s spare time she would let her artistic side loose. She often spent time quilting, beading, and drawing cute little doodles.

Later she would meet her husband Alex and fall head over heels in love. She praised him constantly for his selflessness and how loved he made her feel. They were made for each other. She enjoyed her special relationship with her mother-in-law, Helen Stand; especially their random phone conversations and gift exchanges.

Marlene is survived by husband Alex Stand and daughter Sophia (their bulldog), sisters: Marjorie Whitman and Janet Wilson (Matthew) McKee; brothers: Edward (Valerie) Cloud and Glen Decorah; nephews, Cody Cloud and Kidd Cloud, nieces, Tina (Anthony) Barrea and Eliza Cloud; granddaughters Enyce Whitman, Ariah Barrea, and Narah Barrea. Along with many other close family members.

Marlene is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Gladys (Blackdeer) Cloud; paternal grandparents, Edward and Ruth (Greengrass) Cloud; maternal grandparents, Wilber and Emily (Waukon) Blackdeer; and siblings, Carson and “CC” Cloud.

On behalf of Marlene and the family all funeral arrangements will be private for the immediate Cloud and Blackdeer families. For the safety and well-being of all mourners, we apologize for any inconvenience. However, anyone that would like to attend the graveside service, she will be laid to rest at the Blackdeer Homestead Cemetery in Black River Falls, Wisconsin at Noon on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Services will be officiated by Stuart Lonetree.

