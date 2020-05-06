Marlene A. (Dolphin) Wood

Marlene A. (Dolphin) Wood, age 80, of Linden, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Marlene was born on December 24, 1939 in Chicago to Bert and Virginia (Roberts) Dolphin. Marlene married Donald “Woody” Wood of Linden on September 24, 1955. Marlene worked at the Cobb Canning Factory and at the House On The Rock Candy Shop for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and traveling. She was an avid Packers, Badger and Brewers fan. Marlene was a longtime resident of Linden and will forever be remembered for her humor, inner strength, independence and decisiveness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald on July 28, 2002, her parents; her brother, Danny Dolphin and her children, Joe Wood, Debbie Popp and infant, Evelyn Wood.

Marlene is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Dan) Kitelinger; grandchildren, Keri (Greg) Smart; Danielle Kitelinger; Derek (Angelina) Popp and Dustin Popp (Kyle Ebel); great grandchildren, Zayda, Rayona, Camren, Delaynie, Rayven and Kylie her sister-in-law, Linda Dolphin as well as many friends.

Marlene’s family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to Agrace Hospice, Linden First Responders, Mineral Point EMS, Tracy Lawinger and Lois Alton.

Private family funeral services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Burial will be in the Linden Cemetery at 1:30 P.M.

A public Celebration of Marlene’s Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Linden First Responders would be greatly appreciated.

The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

