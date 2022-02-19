Market Square Theatre on Madison’s west side closes permanently

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A movie theater on Madison’s west side known for its affordable tickets has closed its doors for good.

Signs on the doors of Market Square Theatre on Odana Road say it is permanently closed and thank customers for their support over the past 33 years.

The five-screen theater owned by Silver Cinemas “features the most unique and diverse mix of films in the area, offering everything from quality studio films to art, independent and foreign language films,” according to its website.

It’s not immediately clear why it closed.

