Markesan superintendent dies of COVID-19
MARKESAN, Wis. — Markesan District Schools Superintendent Duane Bark has died after a three-month battle with COVID-19.
His family made the announcement on social media Wednesday night.
Bark was also Director of Athletics for the district. The Trailways Conference in southern Wisconsin shared condolences through a Twitter post, asking the public to “please pray for his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone in Hornet Nation.”
Markesan superintendent and AD Duane Bark passed away tonight after a three month battle with COVID-19.
Duane left an impact on me and many others and I will miss him greatly.
Please pray for his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone in Hornet Nation.
— (@TrailwaysConf) October 8, 2020
