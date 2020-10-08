Markesan superintendent dies of COVID-19

Site staff by Site staff

MARKESAN, Wis. — Markesan District Schools Superintendent Duane Bark has died after a three-month battle with COVID-19.

His family made the announcement on social media Wednesday night.

Bark was also Director of Athletics for the district. The Trailways Conference in southern Wisconsin shared condolences through a Twitter post, asking the public to “please pray for his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone in Hornet Nation.”

Markesan superintendent and AD Duane Bark passed away tonight after a three month battle with COVID-19. Duane left an impact on me and many others and I will miss him greatly. Please pray for his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone in Hornet Nation. — (@TrailwaysConf) October 8, 2020

