Markesan police ask for help with identifying man who robbed grocery store at gunpoint

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MARKESAN, Wis. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a grocery store Sunday night in the 400 block of Margaret Street.

According to a news release, police responded to Ted’s Piggly Wiggly just before 9 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

Police said the man entered the store and acted like he was shopping before he approached the checkout area and pointed at what appeared to be a handgun tucked in his waistband. The man ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man who is at least 6 feet tall with a skinny build. He was wearing light-colored blue jeans and a blue-ish jacket/hoodie.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Markesan Police Department at 920-398-2121 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-438-8436.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.