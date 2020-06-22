Mark W Lensby

Mark W. Lensby, 59 of Glendale passed away June 12, 2020 at Agrace Hospice after his battle with Leukemia.

Mark was born on October 11, 1960 in Milwaukee the son of Edward and Bernadette Lensby.

He graduated from Nicolet high School in Glendale.

Mark was an outdoor enthusiast enjoying hunting, fishing, biking, and camping. Mark enjoyed barbecuing and loved to get together with friends. He really enjoyed going to his friend Tom’s cabin in Mather WI.

Mark was a veteran who completed Military Police training in the Army. Mark worked many years as a Security Supervisor for Boston Store until 2 years ago and then became a Security employee at Northwestern Mutual in Milwaukee.

Mark is survived by his mother Bernadette Lensby, sister Michel Messer (Mark), nieces and nephews, Nicole Halverson (Jamie), Jennifer Walker (Ryan), Justin Messer (Sarah) with their children, aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren, and numerous amazing and dear friends who are considered family.

Mark was preceded in death by his father Edward Lensby and a brother Michael.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.