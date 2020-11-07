Mark Stevens

COLUMBUS/FOND DU LAC—Mark A. Stevens age 53 died on Friday, November 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

He was born on September 28, 1967 to Craig and Sharon (Schueler) Stevens in Chicago. He was married to Jennifer Lynn Riese on September 15, 1992 in Juneau. He was employed at a Watertown foundry until 2000.

He was a lifelong NASCAR fan and sports enthusiast of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears and all Chicago teams. Mark loved movies, animals, especially cats, Motley Crue, fishing and gardening. He was an avid bird watcher. Mark will be forever remembered for his ability to make people smile with his humor.

Survivors include his wife Jennifer Stevens of Fond du Lac; son Dakota Stevens of West Bend; mother Sharon Stevens of Columbus; two sisters Brenda (Craig) Weiland of Columbus and Betsy Stevens (Brian Stange) of Iron Ridge; an aunt Frances Koronkiewicz of Waupun; nieces, nephews, other relatives, special friend and ‘adopted brother’ Brian Schultz. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father in 2009; daughter Alexis in 2012; three brothers Christopher, Patrick, Andrew: an uncle Carl Schueler.

Inurnment will be in St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery, Mayville. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com

