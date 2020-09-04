Mark Steven Beard

Site staff by Site staff

Mark Steven Beard, age 63, of Baraboo, WI/Lakeland, FL, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

Mark was born on December 2, 1956 in Wisconsin Dells, WI, to Louis Ernest Beard and Dorothy Barton (Beard). He was the last of 9 children. Mark grew up in Wisconsin Dells. He was always wanting to learn how things work and trying to fix them himself. He always had the, “I can fix anything” attitude and it showed his entire life. He grew up working at local gas stations in the Dells at the age of 14 where, he learned much of his fix anything attitude. He later went to work at Ace Well Drilling of Wisconsin Dells. Later met and married Anne Marie Wenkman of Madison in 1978 and began his family with 2 amazing children (Justin & Brandon). He became a living organ donor when he donated a kidney to his brother Randy in 1982. With the “I can do it attitude”, he decided to build an 8 sided log cabin from scratch outside of town and finishing it all within 1 year. Learning many traits early, he started his own tractor repair shop in Briggsville, working on anything that needed repair. Everyone knew Mark could “Fix It”. Later on he became the Maintenance Manager at TRAEX Plastics in Dane, Fiskars of Sauk City, WI, and Uniek Plastics of Waunakee, WI. He was always innovating new ideas and trying to find ways of saving companies money along with faster production times. He ended his career as being a member of the Local #132 Elevator Constructors of Madison, WI. This is where he enjoyed repairing and refurbishing passenger elevators in commercial buildings. Everyone came to him for his wealth of knowledge on everything. After retiring, he decided to become a “Snow-Bird” moving to Florida in the winters.

As everyone around him knew, he dedicated his life to the Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club in Baraboo, WI. He helped build and promote the club the entire time, dedicating thousands of hours to the club. He even became president of the club and managed the flea market vendors for many years. His last dream was to build an “Old Time” gas station at the show grounds. He accomplished that dream in August 2014.

Mark is survived by his wife, Anne; mother, Dorothy (Age 97); his children, Brandon (Kelli) and Justin (Nicola) along with 3 grandchildren, Alexis, Brayden, & Dylan and soon to be 3 step-grandchildren, Taylor, Tori, Kayly; his siblings, David (Maggie), Carol, Scott (Dawn) as well as many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

“Safe travels my friend; we will see each other again”

A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club at S3347 Sand Rd, Baraboo, WI 53913.

A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to the hour of the celebration at 1:00 p.m. A luncheon will be provided after the celebration.

A private family burial will be at a later date in the Sumpter Hill Cemetery in Baraboo, WI.

Casual attire or BS&G Shirts (as that would be what he wanted.)

Mark and Anne would like to especially thank Dr. Christopher Wenninger from the Reedsburg Clinic. We would not have made it through this time without him.