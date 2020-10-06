Mark Raymond Bolton

Site staff by Site staff

Mark Raymond Bolton, age 45, passed away as the result of an ATV accident on Oct. 3, 2020.

He was born July 26, 1975 to Wayne and Sandra (Kippley) Bolton. He attended Sauk Prairie Schools; graduating in the class of 1993, he then went on to school at University Wisconsin and Edgewood Colleges in Madison. Mark was united in marriage to Melissa Liegel on Sept. 9, 2006 at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church, Roxbury. He worked for over 25 years for Heritage Credit Union and currently was the Manager of the Sauk City location. Mark was an avid outdoorsman and looked forward to spending time at the Bolton Cabin, hunting, hiking, and schooling his brother, Terry in his fishing techniques aboard the “Pike Prowler” aka the “Secret Quest”. Mark also loved to be a dad; he enjoyed video games with his boys, and had very special relationships with his nephews and nieces. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City.

Mark is survived by his wife, Melissa; two sons, Calvin (11) and Ethan (6); his parents, Wayne and Sandra; brother, Terry (Alicia); mother in-law, Susan Liegel; sister in-law, Stacy (Daniel) Frank; brother in-law, Chris (Tina) Liegel. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, especially Ray (Rhonda) Bolton, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his father in-law, Kenneth Liegel; grandparents, Vernon and Harriet Kippley and Henry and Lucille Bolton, and Alice Bolton and two uncles, Dennis and Fred Kippley.

A visitation will be held for Mark on Oct. 8, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City.

A private family mass will be held at 11:00 am on Oct. 9, 2020 St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com