Mark R. Mueller

Mark Robert Mueller, age 60, passed away Nov. 7, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville.

He was born in Joliet, Ill on Aug. 20, 1960 to the late George H. and Rose Marie C. (Mientkiewski) Mueller. Mark attended Lane Tech High School in Chicago; graduating in the class on 1978. He worked in food service most of his life and spent the last almost 20 years working for Monona Catering; the exclusive caterer for the Monona Terrace. He was an artist; he enjoyed drawing, painting and recently started wood carving. Mark studied anatomy and art, and enjoyed adding pieces to his African Art Collection. Aside from Art, he had a love of vintage clothing, a collection of fedoras and ties, and loved to play a few notes on his ekuele.

Mark is survived by his brother, Cary and sister, Lisa (Mark) Lasorsa; and a niece, Sam Lasorsa.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Mark’s family would like to thank the Agrace Hospice Care and Kevin Klingenmeyer for their compassionate care.

