Mark Pinney

Mark Allen Pinney of Merrimac, WI passed away Saturday April 18th 2020 at the age of 66.

He was born on February, 10th 1954 in Rockford, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl, and his mother, Georgiann.

His older brother Gilbert lives with his family in Florida.

In the mid 1970’s Mark proudly served in the Navy on the aircraft carrier Midway.

The fun loving manner of his father Earl, and the strong minded personality of his mother Georgiann, created qualities in Mark that were a joy to be around. Mark had the biggest heart in the world and would do anything for anyone.

Mark’s two best friends, his dogs, Shatzy and Rebel will miss him, but in the past few days they have both found loving families.

A celebration of life will be arranged in the near future by his cousin Troy and Carilee Lamb.

We cannot thank the staff at the VA hospital in Madison enough for all the care and respect they gave Mark over the years. They made everything much easier for Mark and his family.