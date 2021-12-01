Mark Lund

Mark A. Lund, age 54, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

He was born on April 27, 1967 in Antigo, to Richard and Barbara (Burzynski) Lund. He married Christine Wild on August 28, 1993 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Madison.

Mark worked at Madison Gas & Electric for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife Christine; his 7 children, Jonah, Samuel, Gabrielle (Kyle) Hubanks, Isaac, Caedmon, Naomi, and Amariah; a nephew Jonathan (Anna) Lund; many other nephews and nieces; 4 brothers James (Bonnie), Gary, Greg (Amy), and Tom (Melissa).

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Round Table, 1611 N. Bristol Street in Sun Prairie, WI.

The Lund Family would like to thank all friends, family, community, and medical staff for their love, thoughts, prayers, and support.

