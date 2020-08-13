Mark L. Anderson

Mark L. Anderson, age 60, of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, following a long illness.

Mark was born on March 24, 1960 in Milwaukee to Alton and Shirley (Pusich) Anderson. Through the years he was a carpenter and handyman. He was very skilled at fixing electronics and fixing vehicles. Mark had a painting business, painting residential and commercial houses and roofs. In the later years he had a business driving Amish, which he liked. Also an artist, Mark liked to do drawings, oil paintings, and write poems. He once drew the Cover art, of a prisoner getting set free, for a published book. Mark also liked to fish and spend time with his kitty. He went to as many family reunions and gatherings as possible. He loved his family and bragged about his nieces and nephews. It thrilled his heart to watch his little great nephews and great nieces run around and play. He loved receiving the many pictures that they made for him. He was a softy at heart and could relate to them. Mark loved God and the Scriptures and would correct what he thought misrepresented scripture or disrespected God. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Anderson and his stepfather, Duwayne Buckingham.

Mark is survived by his mother, Shirley Goebel of Dodgeville; a sister, Shirlene (Dean) Funk of Dodgeville; two brothers, Steve (Theresa) Anderson of Eland, WI and Richard Anderson of Dodgeville; a stepbrother, Michael Buckingham of Texas; four stepsisters, Tammy Buckingham of Madison; Kathy Jo Buckingham of Texas; Courtney Buckingham of Texas and Stacey Buckingham of Madison; his former stepfathers, Paul Kraby and Andy Goebel as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Abundant Life Christian Center in Dodgeville with Pastor Dean Funk officiating.

A visitation will be held at the church beginning at 12:30 P.M. Burial will be in Wanderer’s Rest Cemetery in Gillett, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial would be appreciated.

The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family.

