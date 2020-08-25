Mark D. Matthess

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mark Matthess, 47, suffered a massive stroke on August 18th and passed away several days later.

Mark was born January 27, 1973. He was born and raised in Iowa City and was forever faithful to the Hawkeyes. In 1996 Mark married Jessica. They moved to Anamosa, IA in 2005 where they raised 3 amazing children – Amelia, Audrey, and Jaxon.

Mark’s world revolved around his kids. He was a stay at home dad for nearly a decade and loved every minute. He was 6’4” and his big bear hugs were a household favorite. A couple years ago Mark and his family moved to Janesville, WI and Mark managed a Casey’s General Store in Whitewater, WI. Mark was proud to be a geek and loved all things Sci-Fi. Comics, Legos, and old Godzilla movies were Mark’s passion. He would spend his free time playing video games, watching MST3K and old Godzilla films, or making Lego art. He was a staunch believer in science and medicine so Mark donated his organs and has helped several people with his gift.

Mark is survived by his wife Jessica Matthess and 3 children Audrey and Jaxon Matthess of Janesville, WI and Amelia Matthess of Anamosa, IA, and his mother Christine Matthess of Iowa City, IA. A Celebration of Life will be held in Iowa City with the time and date to be announced. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville, WI is assisting the family. Online expressions of condolences and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.