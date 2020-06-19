Mark Caldwell Veldey

FITCHBURG – Mark Caldwell Veldey passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Madison from complications following a cardiac arrest.

He was born at Fort Benning, Ga. on Jan. 29, 1963, and lived his formative years in Iowa City, Iowa as well as Port Edwards, Wis.

Mark had a daughter, Jillian (a junior at Baylor University in Waco, Texas) whom he adored with infinite love. He held her tightly in his hand from the moment she was born until his final breath.

Mark was baptized and confirmed as a Christian and practiced his faith through the study of world religions and the appreciation of people from all walks of life.

Mark excelled academically and graduated from St. Olaf College (B.A. with a double major in economics and religion – 1985), the University of Wisconsin – Madison Law School (J.D., law review – 1989), and the University of Chicago – Booth School of Business (MBA – 1998), all with honors.

Mark accomplished great professional success in the fields of law and finance. He clerked for the Wisconsin Supreme Court following law school and practiced law with Cook & Franke in Milwaukee. After business school, Mark pursued finance and investment banking. He traveled the world as Vice President/General Counsel (CFO) for Electronic Theatre Controls of Middleton, Wis., helping structure and close numerous mergers and acquisitions to help grow the company. Most recently as President to his company Entertainment Advisors of Madison, Mark served his clients with company operations and valuations, capital raising, and capital structure decisions.

Mark loved the game of golf and the constant pursuit of the elusive hole-in-one. He was loved by his family, circle of friends, and professional colleagues. He will be missed by many.

Mark is survived by his daughter, Jillian Veldey; mother, Mary Veldey; sister, Elizabeth Jane Veldey; and Jillian’s mother, Laura Engan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Veldey.

Memorials may be sent in care of Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care.

