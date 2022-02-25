Mark Anthony Heffner

by Obituaries

Mark Anthony Heffner passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the age of 72. Mark was born in Milwaukee, WI to Jean Klug and James Heffner on August 14, 1949. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Heffner, his sister, Judy Heffner, his brother, Kenny Heffner, and his son, Benjamin Heffner.

Mark grew up in Milwaukee, he graduated high school and left home at 16. Mark always had a passion for animals. He worked on various farms as a horse trainer, showing and training horses. He was always proud of the work he did as a red-tailed hawk trainer. Later in life he worked at Linden Grove Assisted Living facility in Waukesha for many years where he made many friends and loved putting smiles on peoples’ faces. Mark also had a great love of the outdoors and spent many years hunting, fishing, and camping throughout the state of Wisconsin. He especially loved bow hunting and took a lot of joy teaching and sharing his love of the outdoors with his siblings and children.

Mark is survived by his siblings, Diane Heffner, Eugene Heffner, Mike Heffner, John Heffner, and Brian Heffner. He is also survived by his children, Erich Heffner (Jessica Enright), Katelyn (Alen) Badciong, and Cory Foose and four grandchildren, Jayden Badciong, Aleyna Badciong, Liam Badciong, and Aoife Badciong.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.

