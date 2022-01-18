Mark A. Wallenhorst

by Site staff

Mark A. Wallenhorst, 58, of Hazel Green, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at home.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21st at The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating.

A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 20th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Friday, January 21st from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Mark was born on February 28, 1963 to Clarence “Junnie” & Patricia (Havertape) Wallenhorst in Cuba City, WI. He worked for Hy Pro Inc. in Platteville, WI for over 25 years.

Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, maintaining the property pond, he loved the outdoors, rock-n-roll music, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mark is survived by his brother, Lee (Theresa) Wallenhorst of Davenport, IA; a nephew, Charlie; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and large expended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ann Marie, uncles and aunts.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Mark A. Wallenhorst Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Mark Wallenhorst Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.