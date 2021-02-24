Marjorie Rose Sims

Marjorie Rose Sims of Richland Center passed into eternal life on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Pine Valley in the presence of her loving family.

Marjorie was born August 18, 1937, in Elgin, Illinois to Roy and Neva Sims. She was married to Wayne Perry and moved to the Richland Center area in 1956. Marjorie’s career with various state agencies took her away from the area. Upon retirement in 2013 she returned to Richland Center to be near her family.

Marjorie was active in several community organizations until suffering a stroke in 2018. The family is deeply grateful to the staff of Pine Valley Community Village who have provided great care for Marjorie for the past two years.

Marjorie is survived by her three children: Tim (Trudi) Perry, Tom (Cece) Perry of Richland Center, and Colleen Perry-McArthur of Eden Prairie MN; grandchildren Tatiana (Jonathan) McArthur-Constable, Ian (Katharine) McArthur, Rebekah (Sam) Delventhal and Benjamin Perry and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, three sisters and parents.

A celebration will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to the family thru Pratt Funeral and Cremation Services, c/o Marjorie Sims’ family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Pine Valley Foundation or First Baptist Church.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

