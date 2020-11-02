Marjorie Rhue Marty

Site staff by Site staff

New Glarus, WI – Marjorie Rhue Marty, age 89 of New Glarus, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg, WI.

She was born on December 31, 1930 in Nocona, TX the daughter of Appie and Pearl (Bynum) Molsbee. Marjorie attended Central States University in Edmund, OK and Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, TX. She then worked as a nurse at the Wichita Falls General Hospital. It was there that she met her future husband Dr. Philipp Marty. They were united in marriage on November 8, 1952 at her parents’ home in Terral, OK. The couple then moved to New Glarus where they made their home. Marjorie then worked as a Physical Education Teacher in the New Glarus School District. She also served as President of the Village Board, and Green County Board of Supervisors.

Marjorie is survived by her children Phillis (Jerry) Meisel, New Glarus, WI, Philipp (Marsha) Marty, Madison, WI, Katy Marty, Madison, WI, Margaret (Ron) Cullen, Darlington, WI, James (Dana) Marty, Franklin, WI, and Karl (Mindy) Marty, McFarland, WI. She is further survived by her grandchildren Lance, Clint, Lyndsay, Briana, Quinn, Claire, Olivia, Jacob, AJ, Max, and Landon, five great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law Mary Molsbee.

She was preceded in death by her parents Appie and Pearl, husband Dr. Philipp Marty, sisters Allie Fay and Mary Ruth, two brothers James and Bill, and son-in-law David Kleeman.

A private family inurnment service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Swiss Church Cemetery in New Glarus. Pat Pluss will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Agrace Hospice Care, Inc.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com