Spring Green – Marjorie Marie Faber, age 97, of Spring Green died peacefully at the Meadows assisted living facility on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

In passing, she was surrounded by her family and friends in love and prayer. Marjorie was born on a farm near Loreto, Wisconsin on May 10, 1924 to William and Marie Walsh. She had three siblings: Margaret, Dorothy, and William.

A dear and caring wife and mother, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 25 years, James P. “Top” Faber; her son, James E. Faber; sister, Dorothy Crary; and brother William Walsh.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Schulte; son, Gerald (Deborah) Faber of Springfield, VA; 3 daughters, Donna (Gary) Tilot, of Suamico, WI; Diane “Annie” (Tim) Storey of Windsor, WI; Janice (Peter Drake) Faber of New York, NY as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Marjorie attended grade school at the one-room school at Loreto. She graduated from Spring Green High School in 1943. She and James were married June 24, 1948 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Loreto. They operated a dairy farm in Bear Valley until James died in 1974. After selling the farm, Marjorie moved to Spring Green in 1975 with daughters Diane and Janice. Once established in Spring Green she contributed much time and energy to helping others. She was a long-time volunteer at the Senior Center where she helped serve the Center’s first meal in 1980. She served as a Spring Green election official for many years, and also served on the Board for the Sauk County Commission on Aging. She lived a wonderfully rich life, making many dear friends, enjoying new experiences and traveling via bus to many places across the county with friends and neighbors. She was liked and admired by all who knew her and loved deeply by her family and dearest friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. Garrett Kau will officiate burial at St. Killian Catholic Cemetery in Bear Valley. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

