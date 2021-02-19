Marjorie Lorraine Omen

MADISON – Marjorie Lorraine (Chatfield) Omen, daughter of Alfred and Mary (Way) Chatfield, died at age 99 ½ on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison, WI.

Marjorie was born on August 12, 1921, in Coloma, Wis., on a 120-acre farm where she grew up. After World War II, Marjorie moved to Madison looking for work when the ammunition factory where she worked closed. Marjorie met her husband, Harold Earl Omen, at a young adult’s club dance in Madison in 1947; they married on April 3, 1948. They were married for 62 years until Harold passed away on Nov. 12, 2010. Marjorie and Harold were blessed with two sons, David Harold Omen of Billings, Mont., and Donald Richard Omen of Madison: and two granddaughters, Sarah Marie Omen of Eau Claire, Wis., and Kristine Jennifer Omen-Kaul of Madison.

Marjorie was a compassionate and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She always put her family first and selflessly helped others whenever she could. Growing up on a farm inspired her passion for animals and gardening. During her childhood, she loved riding horseback and playing baseball. She was known for her knitting, sewing, cooking, and homemade baked goods. She had a love for genealogy and successfully discovered generations of family history. Marjorie was raised Methodist and became Presbyterian after marriage. She lived a long and happy life surrounding herself with family and friends.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL CREMATION, 5203 Monona Dr, Madison, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, only 40 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks will be required.

The family would like to thank the staff at SSM Health Hospice and Home Health Foundation.

Memorials may be made in Marjorie’s name to their Foundation.

