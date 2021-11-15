Marjorie Jacobson

by Obituaries

Marjorie Neefe Jacobson, 98 of Richland Center passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Richland Hospital with her three children at her side.

She was born on March 10, 1923, the daughter of Earl and Margaret (Montgomery) Neefe. Marjorie grew up with her two older siblings on the family farm just north of Gotham. She attended the Burnham Grade School, Sextonville High School, and graduated from Muscoda High School in 1941.

After graduation she worked in a number of retail stores in Richland Center before accepting a position in District Attorney Leo Lownik’s Office in February 1943. After ten years there she worked for Attorney Lownik in private practice and also in the Office of Probation and Parole unit until the birth of her first child. She stayed home with her children and worked from home for the Dayton Town Mutual Insurance Company until her youngest child started school. In 1967 she became Executive Director of the Richland Hills Apartments, working for the Richland Housing Authority. She retired in 1983 at which time she became a volunteer driver transporting patients to medical appointments in Madison and LaCrosse. She was also active in the American Legion Auxiliary and the Richland County Veterans Memorial Committee.

Marjorie married Melvin Jacobson on May 5, 1952, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2002. They lived their entire married life in the Boaz area and were members of the Five Points Lutheran Church.

Marjorie and Melvin were avid dancers and spent many happy hours dancing to local and regional dance bands and orchestras throughout the years. They also enjoyed attending the annual Army reunion of the 103rd Infantry Division for many years and participated in that group’s reunion trip to Europe in 1974.

Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for their needs.

Survivors include: Three children: Susie (Denny) Williams of Eau Claire, Jill (Dennis) Severson of Augusta, Denny (Lori) Jacobson of Spring Green;

Ten grandchildren: Bekka (Pat Todey) Williams, Bethany (Chris) Buechel and their children Eloise and Fletcher, Jacob (Tess Gartenberg) Severson, Emmalie (Kyle) Stay, Matthew (Pana) Severson and their children Aerihona, Donavyn, Hailey, Logan and Colvin, Seth Severson, Silvia Severson, Nathaniel Severson, Travis Jacobson, Jenna Jacobson; four nephews and one niece.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Helen Larson, brother Keith Neefe, sisters-in-law: Delia Fox, Julia Hanson, Mildred Jacobson and Christine Neefe; brothers-in-law: George Larson, Wayne Fox and Vernie Hanson, two nieces and one nephew.

A private family service and burial will be held at Five Points Lutheran Church with Pastor Larry Engel officiating.

The family plans a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Five Points Lutheran Church, Richland County Veterans Memorial Fund, or the Richland Center American Legion Flag Park.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

